Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides update on young midfielder who's been anonymous for most of this season to date

The Blues boss has confirmed the 18-year-old has extended his loan spell at Southern League Premier South side Gosport Borough.

Cowley’s also shed light on why Boro fans have seen little off the midfielder in recent games by revealing that he’s currently out with a groin injury.

Shaun Gale’s side’s 4-1 defeat at Hanwell Town on Saturday was the latest fixture without any mention of Jewitt-White on the team-sheet.

Indeed, the young Blues midfielder hasn’t featured for the Privett Park outfit since his sending off against Winchester on August 29, meaning he’s played just a handful of games for Gosport.

A subsequent three-game ban, international commitments with Wales under-19s and now injury have hampered his progress with the non-leaguers.

But according to Cowley, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, with the teenager due to return to training this week.

The Pompey manager said: ‘Harry’s got a groin strain at the moment. It’s a really small grade one tear in his abductor.

Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White has extended his loan spell at Gosport Borough

‘It’s low level but it just means he hasn’t trained for 10 days. Hopefully he’s only a few days away.

‘He has extended his loan stay at Gosport Borough, it’s just unfortunate that he’s suffered this tweak in his groin.’

Gosport are next in action on Saturday, when they play host to Dorchester Town in the league.

Jewitt-White’s last piece of match action came on September 27, when he played 19 minutes of Wales under-19s’ 9-2 win against Malta.

He featured in all three games his country had arranged during the last international break, including matches against Hungary and the Republic of Ireland.