News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley shows his class with kickaround with mascots ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Pompey boss Danny Cowley showed his class once again with a kick-around with the Blues’ mascots ahead of today’s game against Bristol Rovers.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:28 pm
Danny Cowley takes part in a kickaround with the mascots before kick-off.
Danny Cowley takes part in a kickaround with the mascots before kick-off.

It’s not the first time the 43-year-old has gone the extra mile to ensure the kids lucky enough to be part of the match-day experience have an extra special time at Fratton Park. And it won’t be the last.

But to be conscious of the need to spend time with the youngsters prior to kick-off when many others in his position wouldn’t is a huge credit to him.

Indeed, other managers would be fully focused on the job at hand, trying to make any last-minute adjustments deemed necessary, with the game just around the corner.

Most Popular

No doubt, Cowley and his coaching team do similar 11th-hour work to ensure Pompey are fully briefed on their match-day opponents.

Yet that doesn’t mean sacrificing a few minutes to spend time with the kids, who will no doubt have been grateful to get some time with the Pompey manager ahead of another important game.

Danny CowleyBristol RoversPompeyPortsmouthBlues