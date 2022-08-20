Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley shows his class with kickaround with mascots ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley takes part in a kickaround with the mascots before kick-off.

It’s not the first time the 43-year-old has gone the extra mile to ensure the kids lucky enough to be part of the match-day experience have an extra special time at Fratton Park. And it won’t be the last.

But to be conscious of the need to spend time with the youngsters prior to kick-off when many others in his position wouldn’t is a huge credit to him.

Indeed, other managers would be fully focused on the job at hand, trying to make any last-minute adjustments deemed necessary, with the game just around the corner.

No doubt, Cowley and his coaching team do similar 11th-hour work to ensure Pompey are fully briefed on their match-day opponents.