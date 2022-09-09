Haji Mnoga was sent off on his Gillingham debut after collecting two yellow cards in the opening 10 minutes. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And the Pompey head coach also backed the 20-year-old to bounce back from the ignominy of being sent 10 minutes into his debut.

The loanee collected two yellow cards against Swindon last weekend, although 10-man Gillingham managed to see out the match for a goalless draw.

Mnoga had recently begun to repair a reputation for being impetuous in the tackle, collecting just three bookings in 19 games during an encouraging Weymouth loan.

And Cowley believes the Pompey Academy graduate will respond positively to his Gills blow.

He told The News: ‘This is why Haji is out on loan, to try to learn and improve.

‘He’s had a really consistent period with us and went through a run of games throughout pre-season where he hadn’t got into any trouble with fouls or refs.

‘Historically he was so much more athletic and physical than people his own age, so when he came through development football he was used to winning every ball.

‘Now Haji’s come into senior football and has had to adapt his game.

‘He’s a good player and we have a lot of belief in him. He’s now got to suck up the disappointment of being suspended and come back and respond.

‘It’s never in the mistake, it’s always in the response, that’s what defines you and I would expect a really positive response from Haji and I think he’ll do really well for Gillingham.

‘He was really eager to impress and picked up an early booking. If he’d had his time again he would have made a different decision, particularly on the second incident.’

Cowley spoke to Mnoga on Sunday, offering a metaphorical arm around the shoulder.

He will now serve a one-match ban for the Gills, who are 21st in League Two after one win from their opening seven league games

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘It’s always important to speak to the young players when you have moments like this, make sure you listen to their words and their perception of it.

‘I know he’s disappointed, Neil Harris and Gillingham have shown a lot of faith in him. I know he felt he had let them down – and will be eager to respond.

‘He showed a lot of character in that Weymouth loan last season, it was a good loan for him, he really grew up, not just in terms of his footballing development, but his maturity as a boy.