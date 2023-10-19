John Mousinho is encouraged by injury news over skipper Marlon Pack. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s skipper damaged ankle ligaments last month following a challenge which earned Wigan’s Charlie Wyke a red card.

At that point he had been a League One ever-present for the unbeaten leaders, with Joe Morrell subsequently taking over the captain’s armband.

However, Pack is expected to return to training on grass next week, representing the next stage of his comeback.

And Mousinho insists the midfielder’s on track to return to Blues action around the middle of November.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘It’s really good, positive news on Marlon.

‘He is progressing really well and hopefully is going to be out on the grass next week, then we’re probably looking at three weeks after that.

‘We have got to be careful with ligament injuries, as with any other injuries, but have to make sure that we build him up properly.

‘Marlon is always raring to go, he’s a really, really fit lad anyway, so we have to make sure we manage him carefully, while we have plenty of games left in the season.

‘First of all when he is back out on the grass it won’t be with us, he has got to build up into full training – and then we’re probably looking at a week to 10 days before he’s back into full training .

‘It was a significant injury and it’s easy to forget that it happened at Wigan, which has flown by, so he’s had a bit of time to recover and recoup.’

Realistically, Pack won’t return until after the EFL Trophy trip to Leyton Orient on November 7.

That is followed by the visit of Charlton (November 11), although Pompey may opt to hold him back until after the international break on November 18, when they again expect to be affected.

The Blues are scheduled to travel to Oxford United in league action on that day.

Mousinho added: ‘Having that bit of time off from the schedule has helped Marlon in terms of that postponed game, which hopefully he’s going to get back at some point during the season.

