Portsmouth boss' delight with 'excellent' new recruit after snapping up Reading man in £75,000 transfer
John Mousinho has hailed Pompey's 'excellent' latest signing.
Tom McIntyre has this evening joined the Blues from Reading on a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option.
Reportedly recruited for a bargain £75,000, the central defender represents Pompey's fourth signing of the transfer window, joining Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris and Callum Lang.
And Mousinho is delighted to have snapped up the 25-year-old left-side centre-half.
The Blues head coach told the official Pompey website: 'Tom is a ball-playing left-sided centre-back with a huge amount of Championship experience.
'He has also captained Reading on numerous occasions and has the attributes to complement the players we already have at the club.
'As well as being comfortable on the ball, Tom is also an excellent and aggressive defender, so we’re delighted to add him to our ranks.'