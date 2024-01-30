John Mousinho has hailed Pompey's 'excellent' latest signing.

Tom McIntyre has this evening joined the Blues from Reading on a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option.

Reportedly recruited for a bargain £75,000, the central defender represents Pompey's fourth signing of the transfer window, joining Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris and Callum Lang.

And Mousinho is delighted to have snapped up the 25-year-old left-side centre-half.

'He has also captained Reading on numerous occasions and has the attributes to complement the players we already have at the club.