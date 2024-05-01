Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regan Poole is expected to return to action in time to play a part in Pompey’s pre-season friendly schedule.

Although John Mousinho has warned against ‘rushing’ the Wales international defender.

The 25-year-old sustained ACL damage after 11 minutes of Pompey’s FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield in November.

It looked innocuous as Poole was muscled off the ball by Will Grigg, nonetheless the cruel injury is likely to keep him out until July.

Regan Poole is expected to return for Pompey in July following his ACL injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although fellow casualties Tom McIntyre, Joe Morrell, Zak Swanson and Anthony Scully are all expected back for the start of pre-season.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Regan should be back in a modified training programme in pre-season ready for the start of the season.

‘I don’t think he’ll be involved in that first week where we normally have non-league games against Bognor, Havant & Waterlooville and Gosport. After that, we are aiming towards the back end of pre-season.

‘However, we are being cautious of that because he’s been out for such a long time, but we’re hoping to have him back available for the first game of the season. We aren’t going to rush it.

‘Regan is doing brilliantly, it’s just that ACLs are long and slow and hard. They go up and then plateau, before going up again. It’s part of the recovery.’

Morrell (knee) and Swanson (groin) are out of contract this summer, with the Blues shortly to release their retained list.

Providing both remain, they are anticipated to be back in training for the club’s training return on June 26.

As are McIntyre (broken ankle) and Scully (ankle), who also missed the run-in as the Blues claimed the League One title in style.

Mousinho added: ‘Tom McIntyre will be ready pre-season, as well Joe Morrell and Zak.