Portsmouth boss delivers injury update over Wigan Athletic and Bournemouth arrivals after pre-season opener
And the Blues boss revealed Joe Rafferty’s withdrawal against FC Europa in their pre-season opener in Spain was precautionary.
Pompey picked up a trio of injury concerns from a niggly opening warm-up in Spain against the Gibraltarian outfit.
Rafferty came off early on with a calf issue, while Wigan arrival Anthony Scully followed suit in the first half after turning his ankle.
It was a similar story for Saydee, who was on the receiving end of a vicious late lunge early on in the second half.
Mousinho wasn’t happy with the conduct of the Europa players, who were gearing up for a Uefa Conference League fixture next week.
The Pompey boss reported none of the injuries were long-term issues, however, and was a relieved man that was the case.
He said: ‘Joe had a slightly tight calf which was understandable given the workload this week.
‘Then Christian and Anthony turned over on their ankles. In fairness the pitch was fine, so it was nothing to do with that.
‘All three of them wanted to play on, but we brought all three of them off which meant we played large parts of the game with 10 men - probably about 30 minutes all together.
‘We didn’t want to risk the subs because we’ve got enough players out here to field two XIs, but not with injuries.
‘In the end we were just pleased to get out of there without too much damage. They were three minor knocks, but I think they will all be okay for next week.’