News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth boss delivers tough Colby Bishop decision for trip to Shrewsbury

The 11-goal leading scorer has been absent through injury from the last two matches

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 16th Dec 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty - but must settle for a place on the bench at Shrewsbury.

The Blues’ leading scorer has recovered from the ankle injury which sidelined him for the previous two matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he has to be content with being a substitute as Kusini Yengi keeps his place following a man-of-the-match performance against Bolton.

Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty following injury - but on the bench. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop returns to Pompey duty following injury - but on the bench. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty following injury - but on the bench. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It marks a third straight Pompey outing for the Australian international, who has revelled in John Mousinho’s first-team in Bishop’s absence.

Elsewhere, Abu Kamara has been given the green light after limping off with an injury in Monday night’s 2-0 triumph over Bolton.

That means the Blues are unchanged from that televised encounter, although Josh Martin makes way for Bishop on the bench.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Pack, Robertson, Kamara, Yengi, Lane.

Subs: Schofield, Bishop, Swanson, Whyte, Towler, Devlin, Saydee.

Related topics:Pompey