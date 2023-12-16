The 11-goal leading scorer has been absent through injury from the last two matches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty - but must settle for a place on the bench at Shrewsbury.

The Blues’ leading scorer has recovered from the ankle injury which sidelined him for the previous two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has to be content with being a substitute as Kusini Yengi keeps his place following a man-of-the-match performance against Bolton.

Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty following injury - but on the bench. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It marks a third straight Pompey outing for the Australian international, who has revelled in John Mousinho’s first-team in Bishop’s absence.

Elsewhere, Abu Kamara has been given the green light after limping off with an injury in Monday night’s 2-0 triumph over Bolton.

That means the Blues are unchanged from that televised encounter, although Josh Martin makes way for Bishop on the bench.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Pack, Robertson, Kamara, Yengi, Lane.