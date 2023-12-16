Portsmouth boss delivers tough Colby Bishop decision for trip to Shrewsbury
The 11-goal leading scorer has been absent through injury from the last two matches
Colby Bishop returns to Pompey duty - but must settle for a place on the bench at Shrewsbury.
The Blues’ leading scorer has recovered from the ankle injury which sidelined him for the previous two matches.
However, he has to be content with being a substitute as Kusini Yengi keeps his place following a man-of-the-match performance against Bolton.
It marks a third straight Pompey outing for the Australian international, who has revelled in John Mousinho’s first-team in Bishop’s absence.
Elsewhere, Abu Kamara has been given the green light after limping off with an injury in Monday night’s 2-0 triumph over Bolton.
That means the Blues are unchanged from that televised encounter, although Josh Martin makes way for Bishop on the bench.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Pack, Robertson, Kamara, Yengi, Lane.
Subs: Schofield, Bishop, Swanson, Whyte, Towler, Devlin, Saydee.