And the Blues boss feels contract talks with the Republic of Ireland international can be revisited as his injury return progresses well.

Curtis is ahead of schedule on the comeback trail from an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up against Bolton in February.

The 27-year-old is now a free agent after turning down significantly redacted terms as he recovers from injury.

Mousinho is clear in his thoughts a fit Curtis is still a big asset for Pompey, however.

That means the Blues boss would be keen to have the club’s top scorer of the 21st century involved, when the man linked with the likes of Cardiff, Bristol City and Blackburn is fit again.

Mousinho said: ‘It will be a really interesting one, and it’s probably one for Ronan to answer over anyone else.

‘He turned a contract down, but there is the possibility we can revisit that.

‘But at the moment we’ve respected Ronan’s choice on that and understood his reasons.

‘It was amicable on where we were with that, hence you will still see him around the place smiling and happy.

‘So there’s no issue with that - it’s a bridge we can still cross.

‘We’re certainly not ruling that out (Curtis having a Pompey future).

‘The club and Ronan were apart on where they see it, but my take was it would be nice to have Ronan for another year to see if he could come back.

‘We obviously couldn’t work that out, but my opinion on that hasn’t changed.

‘If you can Ronan Curtis back fit and firing then he is a real asset.’

Curtis remains a familiar face present at Pompey’s Roko training base in Hilsea, as his rehabilitation continues.

The 2018 arrival from Derry City continues to work with the Blues’ medical team and engage with team-mates, as Mousinho’s side made a decent start to the campaign.

Mousinho explained he likes having Curtis present, and the relationship between player and club remains on a strong footing.

He added: ‘We see Ronan almost every day, and anyone who knows Ronan will know he’s a really bright personality who gets on really well with the lads.

‘It’s exactly how he said in his statement to the fans, he’s going to be around to try to help the team - credit to him he’s tried to do that.

‘Obviously with the situation he’s in, not being a registered member of the squad, that could sometimes be difficult.