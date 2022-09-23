The Pompey boss believes the blend of Warne’s League One nous and a powerful squad, marks the Rams out as a greater threat to his own team’s chances of success this term.

Derby chose to remove Liam Rosenior from his interim role as boss on Wednesday, with Warne moving into the Pride Park hot seat after dropping down from the Championship with Rotherham.

The 49-year-old brings huge League One experience to the role, after securing three promotions with the Millers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With some big names in their ranks, Cowley now sees Derby becoming an increased danger this term.

He said: ‘League One is a division Paul’s been incredibly successful in year after year.

‘No doubt, he’s taken that job when looking at that squad - wow look at the players at his disposal.

‘He did a brilliant job with a really hard working, athletic and physically powerful team.

Paul Warne. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

‘He now has a really experienced team, you only have to look at those players and what some of those players have done in their careers.

‘We already thought they were a big threat in this division - probably with Paul’s experience they become an even bigger threat now.’

Cowley expressed his sympathy for Rosenior, who has been removed from the manager’s role despite starting the season in steady fashion for Derby after a tumultuous period for the club.

Rosenior has been offered a coaching role at the club moving forward, but Cowley felt he wasn’t given the time he needed.

He added: ‘People always seem to pull the trigger very quickly around this first international window.

‘It always amazes me how quickly teams move on from managers - but this is the world we live in.

‘Anyone who’s managed or led, not only in sport but any walk of life, knows you need time to implement your ideas and processes in place - and to build.