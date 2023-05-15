Portsmouth boss details midfielder hunt as summer recruitment plans gathers pace

The Pompey boss feels his team needs bolstering with additional forward-thinking talent in the middle of the park.

The Blues’ recruitment plans are continuing apace, with Mousinho confident his club are in a good place ahead of the summer window opening on June 10.

Midfield is an area Pompey are well stocked in with Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell contracted next season, with Harry Jewitt-White an up-and-coming presence.

Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe have been released, however, after the club’s retained list was published on Friday.

That gives Mousinho some flexibility to bring in some fresh talent in that area over the next few months, with Accrington’s Tommy Leigh a player mentioned in that area.

The Pompey boss will look to do that with some additional attacking dynamism in that area.

Mousinho said: ‘I think we’re well stocked in the middle of the park in terms of ball-playing ability and players who can handle the ball.

Tommy Leigh

‘If you take a few like Marlon, Tom and Joe they are excellent at what they do, but there are a couple of players we could look at recruiting that would complement them in the middle of the park going forward.

‘That’s a really interesting thing for us to be looking at moving forward.’

Sporting director Rich Hughes has made it clear Pompey are looking for up to 10 players before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1. That means strengthening in all areas of the pitch with the exception of the right-back position.

Mousinho added: ‘What we want across the whole squad is balance, we don’t want too many of a certain type of player in places.