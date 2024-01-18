The ex-Charlton attacker totalled 39 Championship appearances last season during two separate loan spells

Tariqe Fosu, pictured on loan at Stoke last season, has been reportedly trialling with Pompey - denied by John Mousinho. Picture: Getty Images

John Mousinho has ruled out a move for ex-Brentford man Tariqe Fosu - and insists Pompey are not looking at triallists to strengthen them in January.

It had been claimed that Fosu, a former Oxford United team-mate of the Blues’ head coach, is currently training at Fratton Park.

The Ghana international spent time on loan at Championship pair Stoke and Rotherham last term before handed a free transfer by Brentford in the summer.

Although still without a club, Mousinho insists the 28-year-old is not being considered as a potential Pompey recruit.

And he believes January is a ‘difficult’ month to consider any triallists as the Blues prioritise the transfer market to bolster their standing as League One leaders.

He told The News: ‘I did see that rumour, but Tariqe is not trialling. Honestly, we haven’t got any triallists at the moment.

‘I think it’s one of those things, it’s relatively difficult with triallists. We wouldn’t dismiss it if something came to us which we thought was a good idea, but it is difficult at this time of year.

‘We are obviously want to properly strengthen the squad at the top of the league and most of the time that comes from different avenues.

‘If there was a triallist available that we want to look at, then absolutely, but not at the moment, it’s not something we are doing right now.

‘Sometimes it tends to take a bit more time for triallists to get up to scratch. It’s not the end of the world, it’s a possibility for us to look at, but players coming in who have been training with clubs and playing games sometimes have that desired impact in January.

‘It can be difficult for triallists at the best of times, let alone in January.’

Matt Macey last week arrived on a free transfer, although had continued training with Luton since his September release by the Premier League club.

While Josh Martin signed November having spent six weeks training with the Blues after his summer exit from Norwich.

Mousinho added: ‘I speak to Tariqe a fair bit, that’s by-the-by, that’s nothing to do with us, training or being here.