And the Blues head coach admits the fit-again midfielder once again faces a battle to be included in his squad for Saturday’s visit of Forest Green Rovers.

Despite marking his playing return in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Bournemouth last week, Mingi was overlooked against Port Vale four days later.

It was an intriguing absence, with the 22-year-old having completed the full 90 minutes in the 5-2 Dean Court defeat following knee ligament damage.

Now midfield rivals Joe Morrell is back from international duty and Marlon Pack edging towards his first-team comeback after injury.

And Mousinho concedes competition is conspiracy against the ex-Charlton man, who remains in negotiations over a new Fratton Park deal.

He told The News: ‘Jay has been back with us for a couple of weeks now and it’s really competitive trying to get a place in the squad.

‘That’s what we want here, we want that competition, we want everybody to be champing at the bit to get into the squad and, at the moment, in terms of squad selection, the challenge for Jay is to try to push himself into that and earn a place.

Jay Mingi marked his Pompey comeback in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Bournemouth, yet is still to find a way back into the first-team squad. Picture: Jason Brown

‘Unfortunately for him there are quite a few players who are after that shirt in the match-day 18 – and that's what we settled on at 3pm on Saturday

‘There are also a couple more pushing and knocking on the door, which is the way we want it.

‘Joe Morrell is coming back, Tom Lowery has not started since Barnsley and then came on against Port Vale and did really well, Marlon Park is coming back into the fold as well. There’s plenty of competition for those spaces in the middle of the park.

‘Jay was struggling a bit in the second half against Bournemouth in terms of a couple of issues he was having, but we did manage to get him through that and they’ve not stopped him from training and being available for the game.

‘The challenge is to make sure he gets his head down and tries to get back into the squad, which will be based on what we see every day out there on the training pitch.

‘My message to everyone in the squad is football can change really quickly and you've got to make sure you’re ready to come on and affect the game if, and when, called upon.’

In the meantime, Pompey have been attempting to tie Mingi to a new deal since the end of last year.

Although Mousinho is adamant the need to persuade the midfielder to stay has absolutely no bearing on team selection.

He added: ‘It’s not necessarily up to Pompey to have to convince Jay, it’s a case of us focusing on the game at the weekend.

‘Our concern in terms of team selection isn’t necessarily what’s going to convince Jay to stay at Portsmouth Football Club. It’s how we are going to win the game at the weekend. That’s our sole concern.