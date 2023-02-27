Now Michael Jacobs is poised for successive number 10 starts as Pompey’s head coach strives to provide the platform for the attacker to flourish.

The former Wolves man was asked to operate behind Colby Bishop in last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Cheltenham – and responded with a classy man-of-the-match display.

Jacobs netted Pompey’s second, while also struck the bar in the second half in his sixth start under Mousinho.

Now he’s in the frame to retain his place against Burton on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) as the Blues seek to bring out his best.

Mousinho told The News: ‘With Michael, it’s giving him that freedom to play and actually recognising his strengths.

‘He’s not a chalk on your boots, old-school winger who is going to take players on, he is a very different player, a clever player.

‘A great example of that is the close assist for Colby where he just missed the chance in the second half. There was one very similar against Barnsley, when Colby did finish and it was ruled out for offside.

Michael Jacobs was Pompey's man of the match in the thumping win over Cheltenham after switched to a number 10 role. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They are the positions he can pop up in and make something happen. If you keep watching Saturday’s clip time and time again, even when he picks the ball up it’s quite difficult to see which pass is on, but, in the heat of the moment, he is able to do it – and that’s the quality he is able to bring to the side.

‘Michael is different to others in the squad. In layman’s terms, it’s that ability to unlock defences.

‘That’s why he was in the side at the weekend, we knew Cheltenham would be pretty solid in how they set up – and just needed someone with a bit of something to unlock that.

‘Do we want him out wide taking on athletic full-backs time-and-time again? I think he’s much better off in the pockets and receiving the ball, using his clever moment to use the space.

‘He’s a very, very good technical player, the more we can get the ball to him the better. With the ball at his feet, Michael Jacobs is very dangerous.’

Of Jacobs’ 25 games this season, more than half have come off the bench, while he has registered four times.

But Mousinho believes the attacker can fit into his side in a variety of positions.

He added: ‘I have seen him play there in the past, I can’t remember whether it was for Wigan or Wolves.

‘Michael is a really experienced player with a lot of playing ability and I would expect those types of players to be able to have a bit of flexibility in terms of playing position.

