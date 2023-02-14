Matt Macey once again misses out through illness as Pompey host Burton tonight. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Matt Macey remains sidelined through illness, with Josh Oluwayemi again deputising in goal after his outing at Plymouth.

Skipper Marlon Pack and Di’Shon Bernard both failed late fitness tests ahead of tonight’s Fratton Park clash.

In addition to the pair’s absence, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Michael Jacobs drop to the Blues’ bench.

Coming in are Joe Rafferty, Louis Thompson, Plymouth goal-scorer Reeco Hackett and a full Pompey debut for Paddy Lane.

For right-back Rafferty, it represents a first appearance since the start of September, having been ruled out through injury.

Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman is called onto a bench which also contains 18-year-old keeper Toby Steward.

Burton have named former Blues favourite Craig MacGillivray in goal, but there’s no place in the squad for Gassan Ahadme, who rejoined last month on loan from Ipswich.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Thompson, Morrell, Hackett, Dale, Bishop, Lane.