Portsmouth boss’ forceful message as string of promising players exit Fratton

And Blues boss John Mousinho insisted the same applies to the rest of the club’s young guns looking to make an impression away from PO4.

Rising star Jewitt-White has sealed a season-long loan with Hawks, after making the League One breakthrough last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has been joined by Destiny Ojo, Sam Folarin, Toby Steward, Harvey Laidlaw, Josh Oluwayemi and Haji Mnoga on temporary deals away from Fratton.

Academy duo Ojo and Folarin have linked up with Poole Town with second-year scholar Laidlaw going to Gosport along with 18-year-old Steward, who has a professional deal.

Young pro Mnoga has returned to Aldershot in the National League with keeper team-mate Josh Oluwayemi moving to National League South side Chelmsford City.

The message from Mousinho and Jewitt-White is clear if they want to make the senior grade at Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘Harry is going out on loan, which we think is great for him in terms of the next step in his development.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has sent a message to the young Blues loanees going out on loan.

‘Harry had a loan which didn’t go brilliantly well the first time, but we came back and got himself back into the fold last season.

‘Now he needs to really go out, impress and dominate at that level.

‘The same goes with all the players. When they go out and are loaned out to a lower level, if they ever want to play for Portsmouth in this leave or any league they have to really go and be one of the outstanding players at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the challenge for Harry and all the other loan lads.’

Young Pompey midfielder Harry Jewitt-White has joined Hawks on loan.

Mousinho was at pains to make it clear to the swathe of departing young talent that they will still firmly be in his thoughts despite continuing their development away from Pompey.

He added: ‘If they are outstanding we’ll know about it and we’ll find out.

‘We’ll speak to the managers, coaching staff, people connected with the club and send scouts.