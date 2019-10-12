Pompey are hopeful the severity of Brett Pitman’s groin injury isn’t too bad.

But the Blues are unsure how long the forward could be sidelined for.

Pitman limped off on 54 minutes during the goalless draw with Gillingham at Fratton Park today.

The 31-year-old was replaced by John Marquis after going down and signalling he was unable to continue.

Kenny Jackett revealed Pitman felt his problem midway through the first half, although he tried to continue after the interval.

The ex-Bournemouth man will be assessed either tomorrow afternoon or Monday and that’s when Pompey will know the extent of it.

Blues boss Jackett said: ‘Brett had a groin injury. He felt it throughout the first half and thought he wasn’t doing the team justice so came off.

‘He felt it after about 20 minutes and kept going until half-time. He wanted to try to keep moving but ultimately couldn’t keep going.

‘We’ll see how he is. I don’t think it’ll be a really bad tear but it’s hard to assess until Monday or perhaps tomorrow afternoon.’