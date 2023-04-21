Portsmouth boss has say on billionaire owner Michael Eisner’s criticism of form as season ends in failure

And the Blues boss is adamant he has no issue with the club’s owner publicly calling out his team’s showings, after the spate of recent draws which looks to put paid to play-off hopes.

Eisner took to Twitter to express his feelings over ‘disappointing’ performances from Mousinho’s side across four games which finished all square. Wins in those outings would have painted a very different picture when it came to finishing in the top six this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho highlighted his views which have been conveyed on those games, which have included the fact he feels his players would live to regret the results. The 36-year-old believes that shows that the views of him and his chairman are in keeping with each other.

Mousinho said: ‘If anyone has listened to my post-interviews, certainly from Morecambe onwards, I don’t disagree (with what Eisner said), I’m not looking at that and thinking we have wildly different opinions on the games.

‘I’m disappointed we’re not coming away with jubilation off the back of four draws when we probably needed to win three of them, I think we’re realistic about that at the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think the more concerning thing would be if the owner and I disagreed on performances and where we were. I think it’s absolutely fine, we know where we are and it gives us a good platform to build on for the summer.’

The move from Eisner to have his say publicly on Pompey’s showing represents a departure from the American billionaire, who has tended to speak about performances on social media after wins. Mousinho feels there is no issue with him doing so whatsoever, and has no reason to think he and chairman aren’t in agreement about the direction being taken on the pitch.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner, left, and John Mousinho, right.

He said: ‘Absolutely (there’s alignment with Eisner). There still is that because I agree with his tweet, I’m not going to argue with him on that. Honestly, the bigger issue would be if I thought we’d played fantastically well for eight sets of 45 minutes over the past few weeks.’

Advertisement Hide Ad