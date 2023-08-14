News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss issues Paddy Lane injury update ahead of Exeter City showdown

Pompey have been boosted by Paddy Lane’s return to fitness.
By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The winger is back in contention for the televised clash with Exeter City this evening, after nearly three weeks on the sidelines.

Lane limped off with a foot injury, after a heavy challenge in the pre-season defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

But the 22-year-old is back sooner than expected, after coming through a full training session today unscathed.

That puts the January arrival from Fleetwood in contention to face the Grecians.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: ‘There’s positive news on Paddy.

‘He came back and trained today, so he’s in contention for the game.

‘He trained at the back end of last week and it’s all been a bit quicker than we thought it would be.

Paddy Lane is in contention to return against Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPaddy Lane is in contention to return against Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
‘He had a full training session today and we wanted to see how he went with that.

‘He was absolutely fine, so there’s no reason for us to hold him back anymore.’

Pompey are still waiting to hear the extent of Tom Lowery’s knee injury, as he sees a specialist after picking up the problem on the opening day against Bristol Rovers.

He and Josh Dockerill, who has a long-term anterior crucial ligament injury, are the only players in the treatment room at present.

Mousinho added: ‘We’re waiting for news on Tom, but broadly things are very positive going into the game.

‘There’s Tom’s injury and the long-term one with Josh Dockerill.

‘But other than that, touch wood, we’ve got a pretty good look in terms of how the physio room looks.

‘That can change pretty quickly, we know that, but we’re hoping it stays that way for a while.’

