But the Blues’ head coach is keeping his cards close to his chest over whether the Chelsea starlet remains a transfer window option.

Pompey previously pursued the attacking midfielder, along with Reading and Dutch club FC Volendam, before opting for Alex Robertson.

At one stage it appeared Anjorin was heading to Volendam – yet he remains available in the loan market.

Following injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery, the Blues are eyeing up one further arrival before the window shuts.

And this week they have been linked with resurrecting interest in Anjorin.

Mousinho told The News: ‘The links have come from nothing to do with us from our end.

‘I’m not entirely sure where it has come from, we’ve had no further developments there in terms of what’s going to happen.

Chelsea's Tino Anjorin has this week been linked with Pompey once again. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

‘Tino is an exciting player that we know a huge amount about, we have spoken about him previously.

‘But, as far as we are concerned, we don’t really know where that came from. Interest isn’t necessarily finished, but I suppose we saw the story and it’s nothing from our end.

‘There's still maybe a bit we can do in terms of the rest of the transfer window and if Tino is an option then I'm sure we’ll be able to explore it.

‘I don’t think we can rule anything out at the moment, but that story hasn’t come from us and we’re not really pushing that.

‘We’ll see how that pans out.’

Pompey currently have two loan slots taken, with Robertson and Norwich’s Abu Kamara on their books.