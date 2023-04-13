Draws against MK Dons and Morecambe respectively over the Easter break put paid to hopes that a late bid was there for the taking.

But with five games left to play – and five points separating the ninth-placed Blues from Bolton, who are sixth – John Mousinho isn’t prepared to throw in the towel just yet.

He’s pragmatic, of course. But with 15 points still up for grabs and potential ‘six-pointers’ against Wycombe and Derby yet to come, anything is possible and nothing can be ruled out.

Here’s his latest thoughts on the Blues’ current play-off picture and Saturday’s ‘tough’ test at Shrewsbury.

Q With five games to go, how do you assess the play-off push?

Mousinho: 'I think we've got it all to do and we know that. There's clearly plenty of work to do to make up the five points with only five games left to play.

'We know it's not insurmountable, we've got to keep going, keep our heads down and try as best as we can to win the game at the weekend. We'll then see what the table looks like after that.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

'There's very little we can do to affect everyone else in and around those positions, certainly not until the very last weeks of the season when we play Wycombe and we play Derby.

'But at the moment I think we really have to focus on getting our heads down, winning the game at the weekend and then just seeing how results have panned out.

'That's something we've done really well over the past 5-6 weeks, concentrating on ourselves.

'We know it's going to be a difficult task but it's not one that's impossible.’

Q Do you think you need to win every game?

Mousinho: 'Probably - it feels like that.

'We're six unbeaten at the moment but we haven't won enough of those games to really put ourselves in contention.

'But we did win four out of five and drew the other one quite recently (February) as well, so we know it's not impossible.

‘We know we can do it. It's something we definitely need to aspire to and go one better than the time we did win four out of five.

'That said, it's a really tough ask and of course at this stage of the season you do look at those five games as a whole, but ultimately we still have to keep focused on what we will face at the weekend and it's all a bit of a mute point if we don't go win at the weekend, so that's really what we have to focus on doing.’

Q If you do win all of your last five, you'll have beaten Wycombe and Derby, so that does change the picture, doesn't it?

Mousinho: 'Like I said, those are two sides who are at the fighting end of the table and in those positions where they're challenging for those play-off positions.

'If we can take it to the last couple of weeks of the season and have some interest in those games, then I think that's a real bonus. If we manage to pick up enough points between now and then then I think we'll have done really well.

‘Obviously, we’ll have to assess that at the time and see what those games actually look like but I think it will be an exciting time at the football club if there is something on those games. But I think we've got plenty of work to do between then and now first.’

Q Shrewsbury is a really tough match, isn't it?

Mousinho: 'Yeah, a really tough match as Shrewsbury have been in really terrific form this season. They've been right up there in the play-off mix themselves and only just recently dropped off through a combination of injuries, form and suspensions. They've had some really bad luck at times with some of their key players.

'I think they’ve probably over-acheived in terms of what I think they set out to achieve. Certainly if you listen to what Steve Cotterill says, I think he's right, they've done a fantastic amount this season to get to where they are and they're a really good side on their day.

