Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett explains Andy Cannon's Peterborough absence

Andy Cannon missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough through injury.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has revealed the midfielder sustained a knock to the knee in training during the build-up to the League One encounter.

As a consequence, he was not included in the 18-man squad, an absence which had raised questions among the Fratton faithful.

Also missing from the visit of Darren Ferguson’s third-placed side was Sean Raggett, also injured.

Jackett explained the centre-half had a ‘slight pull’, also picked up in training.

That meant Paul Downing replacing the Norwich loanee on the bench for Saturday’s Fratton Park fixture.

Jackett said: ‘We had Raggett out with a slight pull, while Cannon has a slight knock on his knee.

‘They (the injuries) were picked up in training, but they should not be too long, they'll be okay.’