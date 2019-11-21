POMPEY are set to be without a trio of first team players for the trip to Rochdale this weekend.

The Blues will travel up to the Spotland Stadium in the North West on Saturday.

It will be Pompey’s first league game since the 4-1 win over Southend United at Fratton Park on November 5 after the Fleetwood game was postponed.

In his press conference ahead of the trip to the North West this weekend, boss Kenny Jackett revealed that the Blues will be without captain Tom Naylor, Ross McCrorie and Sean Raggett for the game.

Naylor and Raggett were forced off with injuries in the first half of the FA Cup first round win at Harrogate Town while McCrorie picked up an injury in the Southend win.

Jackett also revealed when Pompey are expecting the injured trio to return to action.

He said: ‘We are thinking for Raggett, for McCrorie and for Naylor the likelihood is around the Peterborough game so the next 10 days they won’t play any part.’