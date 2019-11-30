Have your say

Kenny Jackett offered his congratulations to Altrincham as they gave Pompey an FA Cup scare.

The Blues had Brett Pitman to thank as they avoided a replay at Moss Lane, following the sub’s stoppage-time header.

Pompey celebrate Brett Pitman's late winner

The sixth-tier side deserved a replay for their efforts as Josh Hancock’s penalty cancelled out Ben Close’s lovely 56th-minute finish.

Jackett acknowledged the game could’ve gone either way.

He said: ‘Congratulations to Altrincham, they played very, very well.

‘On the sidelines it looked like a game which could have gone either way.

‘They gave us problems, although we were a little wasteful in possession around their box when we cut them open.

‘We got in front and had many good chances to get a second, but didn’t take them and left the door open at the other end.

‘But we battled way and it was great to see us get the winner in the 94th minute - it was hard earned.’