Kenny Jackett doesn’t anticipate a spillover of resentment as his side renew their Sunderland rivalry.

Pompey travel north to face the Black Cats tomorrow in the clash of the two favourites for the League One title this season.

The Blues will renew acquaintances with Jack Ross’ men after five see-saw clashes last term including the Wembley Chekatrade Trophy final and play-off showdowns.

Those clashes were punctuated with a number of tussles and scraps, including two skirmishes between the sets of players after the full-time whistle in the Stadium of Light games.

Jackett insisted there’s no lingering issues on the part of his squad, however, and those past flashpoints will not in his players’ thoughts.

He said: ‘I don’t think it will be on anyone’s minds going up there

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett at Sunderland last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘It’s a fresh season and it’s certainly not on mine.

‘It’s a different season and my team are doing well.

‘They are a massive club and will be one of the contenders, we know that.

‘Atmosphere, crowd and a TV game. Terrific.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross, left, and Kenny Jackett. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

‘Each game is different and I don’t think there will be anything carried over from last year, not from our end anyway.’

Jackett explained he doesn’t feel the need to specify the importance of his players keeping control in what is certain to be another lively occasion.

The usual match preparation will be undertaken, but the Pompey boss feels the focus should be on the damage his team can cause.

He added: ‘We will obviously do a section on the opposition and let’s say the game, the occasion and the early kick-off, crowd etc.

‘After that, 70 or 80 per cent of my preparation is on my own team being a force in the division. Let’s work towards doing that.

‘We should look forward with enthusiasm but we want to come out of it looking like a good team and a side who are capable of performing well.

‘It’s a game we look forward to and it’s a TV game as well.

‘Both sides are slightly different to where they were last season and sides do evolve.

‘We’ve lost a couple of big players but we feel we’ve gained some strengths as well.

‘It’s a hard game and a good game, but Sunderland away on the TV is a game to look forward to.’