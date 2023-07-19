Portsmouth boss lauds arrival of prolific Norwich City teen marksman chased by Premier League Brentford and Reading

And John Mousinho has challenged the teen marksman to use his Fratton loan to launch his highly promising career towards the stars.

Pompey this afternoon brought in Kamara from Norwich City on loan for the season, as he becomes the club’s 11th summer signing.

Kamara is highly thought of at Carrow Road, with the 19-year-old making the Championship breakthrough last term.

That came off the back of the attacking talent’s goalscoring exploits at Academy level, which has seen the likes of Premier League Brentford touted for a move for the Londoner.

Reading were mentioned as a loan option last month, but it’s Pompey who have won the race to capture Kamara’s talent for the 2023-24 season.

His outstanding goal record speaks of his potential, after grabbing 31 goals in 49 appearances in Premier League 2 for the Canaries.

That included a hat-trick against Southampton in the 2021-22 season, as he was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season Award.

Pompey's new loan attacker Abu Kamara. Picture: Portsmouth FC

His form saw Kamara named on the bench at Brighton in April 2022, before he picked up three Championship outings last term.

Mousinho underlined Pompey are getting a finisher with big potential, who needs to now use the platform he’s been awarded at Fratton Park next term.

He told Pompey’s official site: ‘Abu is an exciting young prospect, who can play across the front line.

‘He’s got a really good goalscoring record for Norwich’s development side and has also made some appearances for their first team.

‘Now he comes here and will be competing for a place at League One level. We’re absolutely thrilled to have him.