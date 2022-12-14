Portsmouth boss lays down position on cup runs impacting chances of league success this term

And the Blues boss underlined a belief the Papa John’s Trophy is the most realistic route to silverware for his side this term.

Cowley also stated his belief winning in knockout competitions can create a habit for his side to carry into League One fixtures.

The 43-year-old believes injury issues should be viewed as a more significant factor when it comes to his side’s league results trailing off, after a powerful start to the campaign.

Pompey are now two wins away from a Wembley return in the Trophy after a 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

They are also looking forward to a mouth-watering trip to Spurs in the FA Cup third round next month.

It comes with the Blues on a run of one win from nine in League One, with five draws and three defeats across that period.

It’s also just one loss from 11 in all competitions, with fives successes arriving in that time.

Danny Cowley

Cowley said: ‘Winning is a habit, absolutely.

‘We’ve lost one in 11 and I think that is our 94th goal in the calendar year.

‘I think only Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City have more.

‘We above people like Liverpool and people like that.

‘So I think that’s a pretty outstanding statistic.

‘We believe in ourselves and we think we’re a good team.

‘We know we’ve got good players.

‘We’ve had some challenges with injuries in the middle of midfield and now injuries at right-back.

‘But we’ve worked hard on the system and I definitely feel the rhythm and control coming back.'

After the Stevenage win, Cowley has stressed he will be going full throttle to continue Pompey’s Trophy run, as they look for a third Wembley visit in four years on that stage.

He added: ‘For us, if we’re realistic as a League One club this is the only competition we enter that we can win today.

‘Elite sport is about winning, so when you have the opportunity you do in this competition you have to try to take it.

‘I’ve been pleased with the attitude and approach in this competition throughout.

‘This competition, it will tell you a lot about the mentality for the group and their enthusiasm and love for the game.