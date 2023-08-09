Portsmouth boss lifts lid on half-time tunnel bust-up in Carabao Cup win at Forest Green

Mousinho confirmed emotions were briefly running high in the narrow tunnel area at New Lawn, as players left the pitch.

Substitutes warming up made a dash to the area from the pitch drawing attention to what unfolded, with many of the 1,000-plus travelling Pompey fans also in the vicinity.

But Mousinho explained there was no lasting issue from his point of view, as both sides were reprimanded by referee Sam Purkiss.

Order appeared to be quickly restored, with the Pompey boss making it clear the referee was right to warn both teams over their behaviour.

Speaking after the game, Mousinho explained he intended to make it clear there was no lasting issue from his club’s side with the Forest Green staff.

He said: ‘It was just a bit of handbags in the tunnel.

Pompey Head Coach John Mousinho has spoken about the half-time incident in the win at Forest Green. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘Having been in the game now for 18 years, it’s something which happens far too often with people who are posturing.

‘There was a lot of pushing and shoving, but we shook hands after.

‘The referee told us off which was quite right, because we are trying to improve participant behaviour.

‘So we’ll take that one on the chin and move on.