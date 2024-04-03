Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Moxon proved to be Pompey’s super sub - and John Mousinho has explained why the midfielder was left out against Derby.

The Blues opted to hand Lee Evans his full debut in the top-of-the-table clash at a wet Fratton Park, with Moxon dropping to the bench as a consequence.

The former Ipswich and Wolves man turned in an impressive performance and was afterwards described as a ‘class act’ by Pompey’s head coach.

Yet it was Moxon who had the decisive contribution, with his sensational 77th-minute strike securing a point against the Rams in the 2-2 draw.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Owen wasn’t dropped. I am not one for using these strange phrases that some modern head coaches use, so I suppose you could say he was dropped or whatever, but we just thought it was a good game for Lee to come into.

‘He really deserved a start following his performance on Friday. I thought he used the ball really well and 55-60 was all we had planned for Lee considering he hadn’t started for six months.

‘I’m really happy with Lee’s progress, it’s another massive step in the right direction for us. He did really well, you have to take into consideration he’s been out for so long and gave us a lot of experience in the middle.

‘You probably don’t see a lot of it in terms of him always being available, he gave us a lot of control and kept his position well.

‘Lee is a class act, he keeps the ball really well, moves it nicely, is always in the right position and, a lot of the time, that’s the most important thing for our sixes.

‘Owen is a very different player, he probably brings a bit more at the top end of the pitch and it’s great to have that contrast.’

With Moxon introduced in the 59th minute for Evans, he proceeded to net his first Pompey goal in 11 appearances.

And with nine goals in his previous 18 months at Carlisle, Mousinho is well aware that scoring touch is within the 26-year-old's game.

He added: ‘Sometimes, with teams sitting deep, you need those players to come in and score.

‘Last year we watched Owen consistently score goals for Carlisle from the edge of the box, he’s a good striker and a really good set-piece taker, we just haven’t quite seen it yet at Pompey.