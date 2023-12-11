Portsmouth boss makes big Joe Morrell call for top-of-the-table clash with Bolton
The Blues have made one change for the top-of-the-table encounter
Joe Morrell has been restored to Pompey’s midfield for the crunch clash with Bolton.
And he's alongside Marlon Pack and Alex Robertson as John Mousinho finds a way to accommodate all three into his starting XI.
With Morrell back from a two-game ban, he replaces Christian Saydee, with Robertson pushed up into an attacking midfielder role.
That represents the only change to a side which won at Burton and Northampton on the the road in the aftermath of that awful Blackpool defeat at Fratton Park.
Elsewhere, with Colby Bishop still sidelined by his ankle injury, Kusini Yengi continues to lead Pompey’s forward line.
Saydee moves to a subs bench which includes Gavin Whyte and Josh Martin as attacking options.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Yengi, Kamara.
Subs: Schofield, Saydee, Towler, Swanson, Devlin, Whyte, Martin.