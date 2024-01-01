News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth boss makes changes as Blues seek to return to winning ways against promotion rivals

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT
 Comment
Joe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJoe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Joe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has made two changes in the search to rediscover Pompey’s winning touch.

Terry Devlin and Gavin Whyte both make way for the visit of promotion rivals Stevenage to Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are replaced by Joe Morrell and Abu Kamara, who had been dropped to the bench for the goalless draw at Exeter.

Joe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJoe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Joe Morrell has been recalled to Pompey's side for the visit of Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues have collected just two points from a possible nine over the Christmas period, yet remain League One leaders.

Elsewhere, Kusini Yengi is absent after linking up with Australia for the Asian Cup, potentially ruling him out of Pompey duty for at least four fixtures.

Stevenage name former Pompey pair Louis Thompson and Dan Butler in their starting XI, while Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson are on their bench.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Park, Morrell, Robertson, Kamara, Bishop, Lane.

Subs: Schofield, Devlin, Whyte, Towler, Saydee, Scully, Stevenson.

Related topics:Pompey