Portsmouth boss makes changes at Shrewsbury in bid to resuscitate fading play-off ambition
John Mousinho has made three changes as Pompey seek to keep alive fading play-off hopes.
With five matches remaining, the Blues have made the trip to Shrewsbury, managed by ex-manager Steve Cotterill.
For the encounter, there are recalls for Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett, while Conner Ogilvie returns having sat out the Morecambe draw with a dead leg.
They replace Denver Hume, Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery, of which only Scarlett is included among the substitutes.
The bench also contains Michael Jacobs, who returns from a tight calf, and fit-again Paddy Lane following a hamstring problem.
Meanwhile, Harry Jewitt-White, who was an unused substitute on Bank Holiday Monday, drops out of the 18-man squad with Hume and Lowery.
Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Pigott, Hackett, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Towler, Bernard, Thompson, Lane, Jacobs, Scarlett.