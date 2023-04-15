Denver Hume isn't included in Pompey's squad for this afternoon's trip to Shrewsbury. Picture: Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages

With five matches remaining, the Blues have made the trip to Shrewsbury, managed by ex-manager Steve Cotterill.

For the encounter, there are recalls for Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett, while Conner Ogilvie returns having sat out the Morecambe draw with a dead leg.

They replace Denver Hume, Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery, of which only Scarlett is included among the substitutes.

The bench also contains Michael Jacobs, who returns from a tight calf, and fit-again Paddy Lane following a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Harry Jewitt-White, who was an unused substitute on Bank Holiday Monday, drops out of the 18-man squad with Hume and Lowery.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Pigott, Hackett, Bishop.

