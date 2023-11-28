Blues seek to bounce back from first defeat in 28 league matches

Christian Saydee has been recalled to Pompey's side at Burton. Picture: Jason Brown

Pompey have made two changes as they seek an instant response to a first defeat of the League One season.

Marlon Pack is handed his first start since at the end of September, replacing the suspended Joe Morrell, while also claiming the captaincy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also earning a recall at struggling Burton is Christian Saydee, coming in for Paddy Lane, who drops to the bench.

Christian Saydee has been recalled to Pompey's side at Burton. Picture: Jason Brown

Saydee, who previously spent time on loan at Burton, will operate centrally behind Colby Bishop, with Abu Kamara moving to the left wing and Josh Martin to the right.

Elsewhere, Denver Hume is named among the substitutes, while Tom Lowery has travelled as 19th man.

In terms of recent injuries, the Blues are still without Zak Swanson through an ankle issue, while Gavin Whyte is unavailable due to family reasons.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Robertson, Martin, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop.