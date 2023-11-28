Portsmouth boss makes changes in bid to bounce back from Saturday set-back
Blues seek to bounce back from first defeat in 28 league matches
Pompey have made two changes as they seek an instant response to a first defeat of the League One season.
Marlon Pack is handed his first start since at the end of September, replacing the suspended Joe Morrell, while also claiming the captaincy.
Also earning a recall at struggling Burton is Christian Saydee, coming in for Paddy Lane, who drops to the bench.
Saydee, who previously spent time on loan at Burton, will operate centrally behind Colby Bishop, with Abu Kamara moving to the left wing and Josh Martin to the right.
Elsewhere, Denver Hume is named among the substitutes, while Tom Lowery has travelled as 19th man.
In terms of recent injuries, the Blues are still without Zak Swanson through an ankle issue, while Gavin Whyte is unavailable due to family reasons.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Robertson, Martin, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop.
Subs: Schofield, Lane, Towler, Stevenson, Devlin, Yengi, Hume.