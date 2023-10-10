News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss makes six changes - but still fields strong side for Gillingham clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 10th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
The League Two outfit visit Fratton Park for the second match of the Blues’ EFL Trophy campaign this season.

It brings Kenny Jackett back to the south coast for the first time since being dismissed as manager in March 2022, with the 61-year-old currently the Gills’ director of football.

Mousinho has rotated his team for the fixture, although retains five of the starting XI which defeated Port Vale 2-0 on Saturday.

Sean Raggett, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara all keep their places.

However, there are recalls for Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Tino Anjorin, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.

For Yengi it’s a first start since August, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury and made his comeback off the bench on Saturday.

International duty rules out Terry Devlin, Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane and Regan Poole, while Denver Hume and Liam Vincent are overlooked.

Kusini Yengi starts for Pompey against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesKusini Yengi starts for Pompey against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Second-year scholars Koby Mottoh and Mitch Aston are among the substitutes, which also include Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Oluwayemi.

Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Stevenson, Anjorin, Saydee, Whyte, Yengi, Kamara.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Morrell, Shaughnessy, Mottoh, Rafferty, Jewitt-White, Aston.

