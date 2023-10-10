Portsmouth boss makes six changes - but still fields strong side for Gillingham clash
The League Two outfit visit Fratton Park for the second match of the Blues’ EFL Trophy campaign this season.
It brings Kenny Jackett back to the south coast for the first time since being dismissed as manager in March 2022, with the 61-year-old currently the Gills’ director of football.
Mousinho has rotated his team for the fixture, although retains five of the starting XI which defeated Port Vale 2-0 on Saturday.
Sean Raggett, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara all keep their places.
However, there are recalls for Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Tino Anjorin, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.
For Yengi it’s a first start since August, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury and made his comeback off the bench on Saturday.
International duty rules out Terry Devlin, Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane and Regan Poole, while Denver Hume and Liam Vincent are overlooked.
Second-year scholars Koby Mottoh and Mitch Aston are among the substitutes, which also include Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Oluwayemi.
Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Stevenson, Anjorin, Saydee, Whyte, Yengi, Kamara.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Morrell, Shaughnessy, Mottoh, Rafferty, Jewitt-White, Aston.