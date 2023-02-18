News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss makes two changes as Luton and ex-Arsenal man returns at Lincoln

Pompey are boosted by the return of Matt Macey for their trip to Lincoln.

By Neil Allen
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 2:03pm
Matt Macey returns to Pompey's side at Lincoln following illness. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
The Luton loanee has missed the last two matches through illness, but is back in place of Josh Oluwayemi at Sincil Bank.

He represents one of two changes made by John Mousinho, with Ryan Tunnicliffe coming in for Louis Thompson, who drops to the bench.

There is a return to the squad for Ronan Curtis, who takes his place on the bench after being injured since Fleetwood.

Di’Shon Bernard is also among the substitutes, having been absent from the midweek win over Burton, while Marlon Pack is still out with a knee issue.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Lane, Dale, Bishop, Hackett.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Scarlett, Pigott.

