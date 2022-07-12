Portsmouth boss’ message over future of prized assets linked with Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers & Co

And the Pompey boss has outlined how he has to consider what makes business sense for the Blues, when it comes to the future of the duo.

Harness is being linked with a Fratton exit, with a year remaining on his existing deal and Championship side Swansea keen.

Blackburn has also been touted as a possible destination for the 26-year-old, with Ewood Park also talked about as a potential home for Curtis in his time at Fratton Park.

Pompey are believed to value Curtis at £500,000 with the former Derry City man also having a year to go on his agreement, while the board will want to see the £800,000 paid to Burton Albion in 2019 for Harness recouped.

When speaking to The News in his recent Q&A, Cowley explained the pair could leave if the club was satisfied with what was on the table for either man.

He said: ‘I don’t have a crystal ball, so we will have to wait and see is the truth (over what will happen with Curtis and Harness).

‘They’ve both been outstanding players for this football club over many seasons.

Pompey duo Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness have been linked with moves away from Pompey this summer. Picture: Jason Brown

‘While we want to get better and it’s hard to get better when you use lose key players, we’re also respectful the business side of the club has to work, too.

‘When players come to the last year of their contracts, we have to consider all possible options.

‘I think every player in every club in League One is available. The only ones not for sale at any price live at the top end of the Premier League.

‘For the rest of us, for the right fee, they would be available.

‘That has to be on the right terms because our owners are brilliant in that respect.

‘They don’t put any pressure on us, so if we can find the right value then we will look at it and discuss with the player.’

Cowley believes choosing the right time to sell players is a strong consideration for Pompey, especially when £1.4m was invested on Ellis Harrison and John Marquis in recent years - only for the pair to leave in January for small fees.

He added: ‘For us, it hurt the club John Marquis and Ellis Harrison leaving for nominal fees when we put significant money into them.

‘Someone like Marcus, who’s been brilliant in terms of goals and assists since he’s been here, we as a club if we want to be sustainable we have to select the right time to sell our assets.

‘That’s just the truth.