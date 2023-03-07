Joe Morrell. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Blues went down 3-1 loss at the play-off chasers, as the two in-form sides met at a freezing Oakwell.

Pompey gifted Michael Duff’s side the lead when Morrell conceded possession cheaply to Adam Phillips, who teed up James Norwood for the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the precursor for two Barnsley goals in three minutes and a chastening first half for Mousinho's side.

Pompey responded through Colby Bishop, before Devante Cole put the game out of sight with 30 minutes remaining.

Mousinho made it clear he didn’t leave any blame at Morrell’s door, with the Wales international one of his best performers since his arrival as head coach.

Mousinho said: ‘We started okay and nullified Barnsley’s threat. Then one mistake led to the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It happens and I have no problem with that.

‘We have absolutely no problem with the goal and giving the ball away.

‘We want the team to play a bit more, especially away from home on a good surface.

‘We wanted them to be brave knowing Barnsley are a high-pressing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We wanted to use that bravery to get on the ball and break the press.

‘I think we showed in spells of the game we can do that and be positive.

‘Joe’s been brilliant and has put in top performance after top performance.

‘Sometimes even with the top players standards can drop below what we expect of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s fine. Joe isn’t doing the wrong things, if that makes sense.

‘It’s just a bit of quality and we accept that.’

Although keen not to linger on Morrell’s mistake, Mousinho was more unhappy with the manner in which Pompey lost their way after opener.

Barnsley dominated proceedings until the break and had chances to put the game out of sight, before the visitors rallied after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘The disappointment was the reaction, them getting on top and then scoring the second goal.

‘We let our heads drop a bit and weren’t quite at it from then when they went 2-0 up, at a ground where Barnsley have been strong this season.