The Blues returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over struggling Accrington following four successive draws.

Yet it was often an infuriating display, sparking many tongue-in-cheek songs from the home support centred on lack of chances and goals.

Ultimately, Joe Pigott entered from the bench to head home Michael Jacobs’ cross for a 75th-minute winner.

Yet Mousinho is adamant he is not blind to Pompey’s weaknesses.

He told The News: ‘The result was the most important thing.

‘We would like to pair that together with the performance as well, which we did in parts, but just not consistently enough over the 90 minutes.

‘We were probably not quite progressive and positive enough, but we’re working on it, we’re aware of it, and that’s the message to everyone.

John Mousinho was pleased with a win over Accrington, yet admitted the performance was not quite there. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We know sometimes these things take time and we’re fully aware we want to be playing progressive football, but sometimes it’s not as easy as that, you can't just flick a switch and everything is done.

‘We have a big, big season ahead of us – a big pre-season ahead of us – and we’re working on all those sorts of things to make sure we can match performances with results.

‘I get it, the fans are frustrated, they want to see us blow sides away at home and we want to try to do that, but you have to respect opposition and, to make sure we win the games, we must be solid defensively.

‘We have been very solid defensively over the past few games with quite a few clean sheets, which always helps in terms of where you’re trying to get to and what you are trying to achieve.

‘And you have to add a bit more sprinkle at the top end of the pitch, to try to score a few more goals and get a few more chances.’

Victory lifted Pompey into eighth, courtesy of having scored more goals than Wycombe.

However, it is now a mathematical impossibility to reach the League One play-offs with two matches remaining.

Mousinho added: ‘It was good to win, but also just to arrest that run of four straight draws and get us back on the winning trail for a number of reasons.

‘I’m really pleased with the result, I’m really pleased with the way the lads stuck at it.

