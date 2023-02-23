That’s the message from John Mousinho, who is also adamant Manchester United are not applying pressure for the loanee to be handed first-team starts.

The deadline day recruit has started two matches for the Blues so far, while is yet to be used in his most effective position in the centre of defence.

Instead Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler have been the partnership to secure four clean sheets in seven matches since their new head coach arrived.

To date, Bernard has solely featured at right-back in his three Pompey outings, although has now lost his place to Joe Rafferty.

Regardless, with a packed fixture list looming, Mousinho believes the 22-year-old shouldn’t give up heart of returning to his starting XI.

He told The News: ‘Things change very quickly in football and, if you look at the right-back situation, that's a great example.

‘The others in the back four – Connor, Ryley and Sean – have started all of those seven games, while there have been three right-backs who have come in through injuries.

Di'Shon Bernard has yet to play in his preferred centre-half role since joining Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In fairness to Di’Shon, he came in for the Barnsley game and did terrifically well and kept his place. He would have played against Burton, but unfortunately had that tight hamstring.

‘We see a lot of flexibility in Di’Shon with the way he can fill in across the back four if called upon. That’s one of the things that attracted us to bringing him in.

‘Injuries are one of the ways you get back into the side and you have to be ready, while I am always looking to pick the best side that I think is going to win the game.

‘There are match specifics and situation specifics, depending on what we want from a certain player at a certain time against a certain opposition, that’s what team selection ultimately boils down to.

‘But our centre-halves have both been excellent. If you look at the raw stats and four clean sheets in seven games, that’s more a reflection of the entire team – but centre-halves and goalkeepers in particular tend to get the plaudits.

‘What has pleased me most about Sean and Ryley at this stage is how they have tried to play. Not just on the ball, but also when they haven't got. We have been pretty expansive.’

Bernard started 24 games for Hull in the Championship last season, with a hamstring injury ruling him out for the opening four months of this term.

As a consequence, United have been keen to loan him out for regular football – with Pompey chosen as the ideal destination.

Mousinho added: ‘I am sure they would like him to play, but there is no mandate from Manchester United that we have to play him.

