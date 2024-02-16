Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Saydee has been reassured he still has a role to play in Pompey’s promotion charge.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured in the last five matches, including being left out of the squad entirely over the last week against Carlisle and Cambridge United.

Following the transfer window arrivals of Callum Lang and Myles Peart-Harris, plus Kusini Yengi returning from the Asian Cup, Saydee has found himself dropping out of the reckoning.

Christian Saydee has been omitted from Pompey's last two squads. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nonetheless, there is still plenty to be encouraged about from the former Bournemouth man’s maiden Fratton Park season.

Indeed, his displays have earned praise from John Mousinho - although the admission that attacking competition has ramped up considerably.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Christian has been really unlucky, he’s had an impact whenever he has played this season.

‘He turned himself into one of the fans’ favourites early on and has been pretty successful for what we wanted to achieve with him this year, in terms of coming in as a centre-forward and competing for that spot with Colby.

‘There is no issue at all with him, it’s just that competition has ramped up. It’s really tough to get a spot in the starting line-up, really tough to get a spot in the squad, although, week-to-week, those things will change really quickly.

‘Whenever he’s played he has done really well and competition in all positions now is rife. It’s a really good sign that we’re leaving good players out of squads, competition’s tough and we must continue that for the rest of the year.

‘Christian has done really well. Prior to Leyton Orient, he had started six league games for us of which we won five and drew the other at Cambridge. He had a really good record.

‘Obviously Leyton Orient didn’t go well for us, but the week after at Fleetwood he came on at half-time when Joe Morrell was injured and did really well.

‘His performances for us this season have been really good. He provides something very, very different - and has a big contribution between now and the end of the year.’

Saydee has made 30 appearances and scored twice since joining from an undisclosed fee from the Cherries in June 2023.

That was following a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury, where the striker’s exploits had captured Pompey’s attention.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s easy to forget he’s only 21 because he is physically so advanced and a powerful kid.