Portsmouth boss' message to Tottenham Hotspur starlet as barren run continues

And the Blues boss paid tribute to the Spurs teenager’s mental resolve, which he believes will ensure he will come through a challenging period.

Scarlett drew a blank against Derby County making it 11 games without a goal for the emerging talent, since a run of four finishes in three fixtures.

Cowley is confident the England age-group international will soon turn the corner and find himself back on the goal trail.

But the head coach pointed to Scarlett giving his side more than goals, as he sets the tone for his team with his level of effort and work against the ball.

That has undoubtedly been evident in his recent performances for Pompey.

Cowley said: ‘Dane gives you a lot more than goals.

‘He’s a goalscorer and he will score goals.

‘I think the team can always help him in terms of creating opportunities.

‘Dane is a very focussed young boy.

‘He’s always trying to improve the timing of his runs and he’s always trying to improve the shape of his runs, whether that will be to get in behind the opponent’s defence or find space in the penalty area.

‘For me Dane is the boy who gives the team so much, because as well as being the first attacker he is also our first defender.

‘He gives us incredible intensity and fizz to our play.’

After working with closely with Scarlett this term, Cowley gains confidence from the 18-year-old’s singled-minded attitude when it comes to overcoming the challenges he’s currently facing.

Both the standards he sets himself and his mindset offer the Pompey boss cause for optimism over the loanee.

Cowley added: ‘He’s a top player, so he absolutely demands from himself.

‘That’s why he has achieved what he has at such a young age.

‘But we have to remember that he is just 18, he’s a young boy.

‘Most 18-year-olds when they are in your group you naturally worry about them.

