Pompey are weighing up recalling Harry Jewitt-White to bolster their threadbare midfield.

Although John Mousinho insists Myles Peart-Harris also remains a viable central midfield option following their latest injury set-back.

Recent recruit Owen Moxon is the logical candidate to replace the unfortunate Tom Lowery following his hamstring injury against Cambridge United.

Harry Jewitt-White has been playing regularly for the Hawks. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Regardless, it still leaves the Blues short of numbers in the area, with skipper Marlon Park the only other fit central midfielder at present.

Mousinho is now mulling over whether to initiate Jewitt-White’s return from the Hawks, where he has impressed in National League South since being handed a regular starting spot at the beginning of December.

He told The News: ‘With Harry, we will look at everything as we dust ourselves off over the next couple of days.

‘The fortunate thing in the position we are in is we have other players in the squad and players out on loan who can play there, so we’re happy with all the possibilities.

‘Myles has played there quite a bit in his youth career, I’ve spoken to Jon (Harley) about that, he played there quite a bit, while also last season with Forest Green Rovers. That wouldn’t be an issue in terms of being able to play Myles in there.

‘Conor Shaughnessy has played there a lot for Burton, so we have options. We obviously need as much cover as we can, but now losing Tom is a disappointment for us, particularly because of the fact we are light in that position.

‘It’s not ideal having the injuries we’ve got in the middle of the park with Morrell, Robertson and now Lowery - three of the top players in the league as well - but we’ll deal with it.’

Another central midfielder, Ben Stevenson, remains sidelined, although is expected to return before the season’s end.

He sustained knee ligament damage in training at the start of January and Mousinho has previously spoken on how progress is encouraging.

Morrell (knee) and Robertson (hamstring) have, of course, been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.