Portsmouth boss’ no-nonsense reaction to touchline ruckus and Wigan Athletic penalty appeal anger in victory

John Mousinho is adamant there was no call for Charlie Wyke’s dismissal as tempers flared at Wigan.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
And the Pompey boss felt a penalty being given against Marlon Pack for handball at the DW Stadium would’ve been ‘extremely harsh’.

Referee Will Finnie’s calls were one of the central talking points in the Blues’ 2-1 win on Saturday, with the home crowd incensed with his decisions.

Charlie Wyke was dismissed three minutes after the restart for his tackle on Pack, which later forced the skipper off.

Wigan’s bench fumed at events with assistant manager Graham Barrow booked and seemingly accusing Pompey staff of calling for a red card.

Mousinho was insistent that wasn’t the case and stated there was no lasting issue with Wigan staff, while praising the referee for his handling of the situation.

He said: ‘We all shook hands at the end.

‘I don’t want to sound like Arsene Wenger too much, but I didn’t really see what happened on the bench.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.
‘We didn’t ask for the red card. Sometimes we do and sometimes we ask for decisions or cards, but there was none of that at all.

‘I think there was a reaction to what our players did, but I didn’t think our players reacted badly at all to the challenge.

‘There was a bit of argie bargie on the bench and the referee dealt with it, no problem.

‘Jon has picked up a yellow, so he will have to bring the cakes in on Monday!’

Ref Finnie felt the ire of the home crowd over a number of calls, with one strong shout for handball against Pack in the second half under the microscope.

Mousinho felt that the official got the call right in that instance.

When asked if he felt it was a penalty, the Pompey boss said: ‘You can’t see much from where I am, but I don’t think so at all.

‘I did see that one and I felt that would’ve been very harsh. I thought it would’ve been extremely harsh.

‘Having conceded the one at Derby, which probably was a penalty at the end of the day, I think the ones where it just hits someone’s hand and it’s by their side isn’t a penalty, and we should get on with the game.’

