Portsmouth boss’ no-nonsense reaction to touchline ruckus and Wigan Athletic penalty appeal anger in victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Pompey boss felt a penalty being given against Marlon Pack for handball at the DW Stadium would’ve been ‘extremely harsh’.

Referee Will Finnie’s calls were one of the central talking points in the Blues’ 2-1 win on Saturday, with the home crowd incensed with his decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Wyke was dismissed three minutes after the restart for his tackle on Pack, which later forced the skipper off.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan’s bench fumed at events with assistant manager Graham Barrow booked and seemingly accusing Pompey staff of calling for a red card.

Mousinho was insistent that wasn’t the case and stated there was no lasting issue with Wigan staff, while praising the referee for his handling of the situation.

He said: ‘We all shook hands at the end.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We didn’t ask for the red card. Sometimes we do and sometimes we ask for decisions or cards, but there was none of that at all.

‘I think there was a reaction to what our players did, but I didn’t think our players reacted badly at all to the challenge.

‘There was a bit of argie bargie on the bench and the referee dealt with it, no problem.

‘Jon has picked up a yellow, so he will have to bring the cakes in on Monday!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ref Finnie felt the ire of the home crowd over a number of calls, with one strong shout for handball against Pack in the second half under the microscope.

Mousinho felt that the official got the call right in that instance.

When asked if he felt it was a penalty, the Pompey boss said: ‘You can’t see much from where I am, but I don’t think so at all.

‘I did see that one and I felt that would’ve been very harsh. I thought it would’ve been extremely harsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad