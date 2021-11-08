The winger will be handed a rare chance to impress in tomorrow night’s encounter with Crystal Palace under-21s (7.45pm).

Jacobs has featured just seven times this season, with his sole two starts coming in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Danny Cowley is eyeing team selection for the weekend trip to the Chairboys and insists player performances tomorrow night will have a significant influence.

With injuries and form issues piling up, the spotlight is on Jacobs, who has the opportunity to stake his claim.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘This is another really big opportunity for Michael.

‘We are really hoping that he and George (Hirst) take the chance they have because, if they do, then they stake a claim to be selected for Saturday's game against Wycombe.

‘It has been a frustrating time for Michael. He obviously returned off the back of a nasty injury which required an operation and has been chasing his fitness.

Michael Jacobs has been challenged to shine against Crystal Palace and push selection for the League One trip to Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We got him into a good place with his fitness and then Ipswich came in. It looked like he was going there and that kind of disrupted the back end of his pre-season.

‘He has been waiting for the chance and we probably haven’t seen his best work, but Michael is probably one that needs a rhythm of games and to be around other good players to see the best of him.

‘I just think Crystal Palace is a great opportunity.’

Jacobs’ time at Fratton Park has been dogged by injury, yet he was impressive when available last season.

This term he has battled back to fitness, although has been used just three times in the Blues’ last nine fixtures.

Cowley added: ‘We all know the quality Michael Jacobs has and we are respectful that he needs a rhythm of games.

‘But he is also respectful that he has to train consistently well and take the opportunity when the time comes to earn that rhythm.

‘He’s continuing working towards trying to get some match fitness.’

