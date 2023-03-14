Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday saw the introduction of inverted wingers, with right-footed Owen Dale surprisingly shifted to the left wing, while the left-footed Paddy Lane was recalled to the team on the left.

It signified an intriguing change in attacking approach from Mousinho for his 12th match as Blues head coach.

According to Pompey’s boss, Dale believes he is more effective on the left flank – dovetailing perfectly with Lane’s preference for the right.

And with a trip to Accrington tonight (7.45pm), Mousinho is banking on his inverted wingers providing the spark so frustratingly lacking from wide areas this season.

He told The News: ‘I know Owen has played 11 of my 12 games on the right, but, by his own admission, he said he prefers playing on the left, so it’s good to see him out there.

‘Paddy’s more natural position is on the right so let’s look at both of them in – what they are saying is – their natural positions.

‘Sometimes a coach’s job is to know better than the player – and that can happen sometimes – but it’s a really good option to have two wide men cutting in on their stronger foot. Sometimes it works.

John Mousinho is banking on Paddy Lane and Owen Dale flourishing as inverted wingers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I spoke to Owen quite early on and he let me know his preferred side was the left, which was good. It’s up to me to actually decide on match days.

‘Owen is really happy playing anywhere, he just wants to play, so it’s good to have that flexibility in the side – and I know he is really capable of doing a job there as well.

‘He didn’t look out of place on the left against Sheffield Wednesday, he really affected the game for large parts, while you always know that work-rate is going to be 110 per cent.

‘With inverted wingers, you want them to have the ability to go inside and outside, regardless of what foot they are, and I will keep challenging them.

‘If you want to show the line then you must be able to have enough pace, power and skill to get to the line and cross with your weaker foot.

‘Things change so quickly from game-to-game, so I wouldn’t want to say these are definitely Paddy and Owen’s positions for the rest of the season, things can change, but it’s a good flexibility to have.’

With Dale’s 40 appearances for Pompey almost entirely involving him playing on the right, it’s an interesting switch.

Although Mousinho acknowledges the tactic of inverted wingers does have potential drawbacks.

He added: ‘The natural inclination is to come in on their strong foot and also to drift inside so what we like a lot of the time is for them to keep their width and attack from wide.

