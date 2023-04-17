The head coach has put recruiting a conventional number 10 high on his wish list during the anticipated summer overhaul.

Centre-forward Joe Pigott is the latest to feature in the position when recalled to the side for Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Previously Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett have been employed there, albeit often fleetingly, while Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery have sometimes operated as an advanced central midfielder.

Yet it remains a team clearly struggling for goals outside Colby Bishop, while creativity overall has been frustratingly lacking.

And Mousinho believes it’s essential to sign a conventional number 10, rather than shuffling his squad around to plug the gap.

He told The News: ‘I would consider some of those who have played the 10 position to be part of our forward line rather than midfield.

‘Rather than having one of the front line filling there, next season we want a midfielder who can also do that number 10 job.

Joe Pigott is the latest employed in Pompey's number 10 role, but John Mousinho wants the position to be filled permanently. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I do think there are currently a couple of players here with the ability to do that, but it’s a specialised position we need to look at.

‘The number 10 is a specialist role, you’re looking for somebody with the ability to play with back to goal, who has the creativity to unlock defences and popping up in those pockets.

‘You need great positional awareness of where you are on the pitch, picking up the right positions to be able to take the ball on your back foot and find a pass between lines.

‘It can sometimes be a real temptation to go towards the ball, but the number 10 should often be drifting into space, collecting it and then trying to open up defences with a defence-splitting pass or shooting from long-range.

‘Also, we want to see all of our players have the ability to press, we don’t want a number 10 who’s just a luxury player who only creates and causes a lot of problems.

‘He must have the ability to press, whether that’s pressing a six or releasing onto a centre-half, and we need someone with the legs and athleticism to do that.

‘Paddy can do it, but we probably see him more as a right midfielder, while Reeco is another, but in that position who sometimes loses some of his strength, which is his ability to get at full-backs, receiving the ball wide and cutting in.

‘In terms of contracted players, I don’t see anyone, so it’s a position we’re looking at.’

Pigott initially played the role for successive matches last month, only to be sent off after scoring at Accrington.

Following his Shrewsbury comeback, it remains to be seen whether he keeps his place for Tuesday evening’s trip to Oxford United (7.45pm).

Mousinho added: We’ve played Joe Pigott as a 10 to have that depth.

‘So Colby plays a bit higher, with Joe maybe 10-20 yards deeper than him to try to connect the midfield to the front line.