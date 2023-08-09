Portsmouth boss on unleashing Manchester City starlet at Leyton Orient as he delivers Tom Lowery injury update

Manchester City signing Alex Robertson made his Pompey debut in the win at Forest Green. Pic: Jason Brown.

That’s after the Aussie new boy produced a promising cameo on his Blues bow in the Carabao Cup at Forest Green.

And the head coach revealed he is waiting for news over Tom Lowery’s fitness, after he underwent a scan on his injured knee.

Robertson quickly got some playing time under his belt, as a 62nd-minute substitute in the 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

The 1,000-plus travelling fans liked what they saw, with eyes now on Saturday’s trip to Brisbane Road when it comes to more playing time.

But Mousinho is wary of throwing the 20-year-old in too deep, after a relative lack of action in pre-season.

‘We only got him in on Monday and he’s been with the loans group at Manchester City, so not had competitive action.

‘It’s not a case of us being able to throw him in straightaway, so we wanted to hold the reins a bit with Alex.

‘It’s tough when you come in from that environment.

‘We think players like Abu and Alex can do the job, it’s just about introducing them properly into the fold and protect them from themselves.

‘They are all champing at the bit to get going, so we need to make sure they are fit and ready.’

When it comes to Lowery, the wait looks set to go to the end of the week before Pompey can further clarity on his situation.

That’s after the midfielder was withdrawn with a knee issue at the break in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Mousinho added: ‘There’s no news yet.