For Pompey’s head coach believes the summer signing brings plenty more positive attributes to his table-topping side.

Saydee has netted once in 11 appearances this season, while has still to register in League One.

Nonetheless, he remains a fan favourite and turned in another eye-catching performance upon his recall to the side in the 2-0 win over Port Vale.

And Mousinho insists goals will not define the 21-year-old’s effectiveness.

He told The News: ‘Christian was outstanding when he got into the game in the second half, although we probably needed him to start a bit quicker.

‘He provides you with a load of energy in the middle of the park with pressing, doing a job on central midfielders a lot of the time. We don’t necessarily ask him to press centre-halves, so he has a big, big job on his hands and he does that really well.

‘He also lifts the place with the way plays, he plays like he’s on the school playground.

Christian Saydee had another strong performance for Pompey in their 2-0 win over Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It isn't about goals for us. One of the things I have always said about Colby is it’s not about the goals, I know they’ll come because he puts himself in good positions, but it’s about performance, he leads the line brilliantly well on the ball and off the ball.

‘If Christian goes through the whole season and doesn't score, as long as he performs well and helps the team a huge amount, that's the most important thing for us.

‘He brings other things. Firstly he does his defensive job, making sure he locks onto who we are asking him to lock onto, and it’s a tough one for Christian.

‘Then we are looking at making things happen, he lifts the crowd, he holds the ball unbelievably well, and links play brilliantly.

‘All of those things allow Colby to stay high and stay in the box. When you have a 10 linking so well, when the ball goes up to Colby and Christian facing him, he can use him and the play can then be played wide.’

In contrast, fellow striker Colby Bishop has scored eight goals this season, including six in his last seven outings.

While fit-again Kusini Yenga has four goals in four matches.

Mousinho added: ‘What you term as playing well is never an absolute, it’s always a fine line, and it’s all very subjective, but as long as Christian makes things happen, we are happy.