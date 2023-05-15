The Pompey boss believes the Welshman can be an ongoing attacking threat from the middle of the park,

Mousinho has handed Morrell more duties going forward since succeeding Danny Cowley in January. It’s an alien role for the 26-year-old, but one the Blues head coach believes he can continue to do moving forward.

The arrival from Luton Town has been linked with an exit with a year remaining on his deal, but the Pompey boss has his own plans for Morrell.

Mousinho said: ‘I think Joe can do both jobs, he can play as an eight or as a six. He can affect the game going forward or dropping in and picking up the ball from the back four.

‘I don’t want to restrict his game as a six, he can get forward as well. He played as a six at Derby but found himself in that position going forward where he popped in between a couple of lines and provided the assist for Colby. He was a left-sided six but popped up in that right-sided channel and delivered the cross.

‘So we want to be fluid and provide those opportunities for players, as long as we have balance beneath the ball.

‘So it’s probably an unfamiliar position for Joe to play more advanced, but he scored against Exeter and we’d like to see a couple more goals from him arriving in the box late.

Joe Morrell.

‘I think he has that capability and is excellent dropping in and picking the ball up. The most important thing is he does a good job in both of those areas.’

One task for Morrell moving forward will be to avoid unnecessary suspensions, after he picked up a needless red card at MK Dons when tussling with Daniel Harvie off the ball.

Mousinho added: ‘I think Joe Morrell has been really good this season when he’s been on the pitch, he knows he needs to stay on the pitch more and affect games, that’s for sure.