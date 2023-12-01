Pompey are preparing to lose their two Australians for five games next month on Socceroos duty, and are anxiously waiting to hear the extent of Colby Bishop's injury. Here's how John Mousinho plans to deal with the issues in the January transfer window.

Pompey will consider moving for a striker in January as they finalise their transfer plans.

John Mousinho has confirmed they will weigh up landing a front man, with Kusini Yengi potentially set for Asian Cup action. They are also waiting to hear the extent of Colby Bishop’s ankle injury, after their top scorer limped off at Burton Albion.

But the Blues head coach stated there will be no bid for a central midfielder, in the face of potentially losing Alex Robertson to a Socceroos call-up. The Asian Cup runs from January 12 until February 10 in Qatar, spanning five critical League One fixtures for Pompey.

Mousinho sees his squad having enough midfield depth, but the situation up front isn’t as clear.

He added: ‘We have to plan for it - and the the most important thing is we plan for it. In Robbo’s case, I think we’re pretty comfortable with what we’ve got behind that.

‘In Kusini’s case, we have to take a view on where we are with Christian and Colby at the time, certainly with injuries. At the moment with that question mark over Colby, we’d have to have a look at what that looks like if we do lose them. If it happens, it’s something we have to look at.’

Pompey aren’t pinning themselves down to a number of players they will look to bring in next month, with so many permutations on what could happen over the coming weeks.

Mousinho added: ‘It always is (changeable). Loads change in January and injuries change things. There are considerations we’d never though we’d make because injuries pop into it.